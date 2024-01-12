The 4th annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash is set to return
Show Me Center in January. River Radio GM Mike Renick talked about the upcoming event earlier in December. He highlighted the unusual aspect of having a barbecue competition in the middle of winter, describing the event as unique. The Show Me Center transforms into a venue filled with barbecue smoke during the competition. The event features a competition among some of the top names in barbecue in the area. River Radio is a Sponsor