The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of

Transportation are jointly participating in a five-day Human Trafficking

Awareness initiative that concludes on January 12. This effort aims to

educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement

officers, and the general public about human trafficking, providing

information on identifying signs and appropriate actions in such situations.

