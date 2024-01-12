The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Transportation are jointly participating in a five-day Human Trafficking Awareness initiative
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of
Transportation are jointly participating in a five-day Human Trafficking
Awareness initiative that concludes on January 12. This effort aims to
educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement
officers, and the general public about human trafficking, providing
information on identifying signs and appropriate actions in such situations.