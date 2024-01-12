The winter weather returns for parts of Missouri. Northern Missouri is under

a Winter Weather Advisory through 9PM with up to 3 inches of snow

possible. Parts of central and southeastern Missouri, which is also under a

Winter Weather Advisory, could see up to an inch. Meteorologist Lydia Jaja

at the National Weather Service says some of that snow could

accumulate…

Following that, the mercury will take a nosedive where bitterly cold

temperatures will linger into next week. Beginning Saturday, daytime highs

could be in the upper teens, with overnight lows possibly plunging below

zero. The cold temperatures could cause frostbite on exposed skin.