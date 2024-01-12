The winter weather returns for parts of Missouri
The winter weather returns for parts of Missouri. Northern Missouri is under
a Winter Weather Advisory through 9PM with up to 3 inches of snow
possible. Parts of central and southeastern Missouri, which is also under a
Winter Weather Advisory, could see up to an inch. Meteorologist Lydia Jaja
at the National Weather Service says some of that snow could
accumulate…
Following that, the mercury will take a nosedive where bitterly cold
temperatures will linger into next week. Beginning Saturday, daytime highs
could be in the upper teens, with overnight lows possibly plunging below
zero. The cold temperatures could cause frostbite on exposed skin.