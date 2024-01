Traffic has resumed after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. The

accident happened on Blattner Drive and South Mount Auburn just before 3

p.m. in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau police say a pickup truck rolled

onto its side, requiring firefighters to assist individuals in exiting the

vehicle. Officials reported that two people were transported to the hospital,

and their conditions are currently unknown.

