Menu

Trading Post – January 13

Epiphone Dove acoustic guitar – $450

‘02 Jeep Liberty – ph #: 573-282-2268

————

Fender American Standard Telecaster

Springfield Armory rifle

Smith & Wesson pistol – ph #: 573-334-6543

————

Martin acoustic guitar – $850 – ph #: 573-380-4100

————

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————

Seasoned hardwood firewood – $55/rank – ph #: 573-270-9610

————

22 ft MacGregor sailboat – w/motor – $3,000 – ph #: 573-225-1240

————

Leather love seat – $150 – ph #: 334-3598

————

2 kerosene torpedo heaters – $175/$325 – ph #: 573-587-1341

————

‘01 Honda CRV – 4wd – $1,400 – ph #: 573-450-2920

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts