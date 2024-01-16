An organization known as “Bikers Against Predators” carried out an

operation at a school in Bernie, Missouri. Officials say the organization was

on school property when a 50-year-old man from Dexter, Missouri

reportedly arrived to meet a 13-year-old girl. The organization conducts

these operations randomly across the nation with the goal of exposing child

predators. As per the statement, there were no students from the school involved, and there was no victim. The organization utilizes a decoy to reveal

potential child predators.

