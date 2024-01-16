“Bikers Against Predators” carried out an operation at a school in Bernie
An organization known as “Bikers Against Predators” carried out an
operation at a school in Bernie, Missouri. Officials say the organization was
on school property when a 50-year-old man from Dexter, Missouri
reportedly arrived to meet a 13-year-old girl. The organization conducts
these operations randomly across the nation with the goal of exposing child
predators. As per the statement, there were no students from the school involved, and there was no victim. The organization utilizes a decoy to reveal
potential child predators.