State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has released an audit looking over the use of highway funds by the Missouri State Highway Patrol
The Missouri State Highway Patrol expended around $248.1 million from
the fund for the fiscal year. The audit confirmed the Highway Patrol’s
adherence to legal provisions governing the use of highway funds.