State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has released an audit looking over the use of

highway funds by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The audit is mandated

by state law and goes into the Highway Patrol’s management of

appropriations from the State Highways and Transportation Fund.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol expended around $248.1 million from

the fund for the fiscal year. The audit confirmed the Highway Patrol’s

adherence to legal provisions governing the use of highway funds.

