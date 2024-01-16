The Division of Fire Safety is issuing a cautionary advisory as people prepare for an Arctic blast
The Division of Fire Safety is issuing a cautionary advisory as people prepare for
an Arctic blast. As residents crank up the heat, particularly through the use of
space heaters and supplementary heating sources, the Division talks about the
importance of exercising caution. Statistics reveal that in most years, space
heaters contribute to approximately one-third of home heating fires and are
associated with 80 percent of heating fire-related fatalities. Vigilance and proper
safety measures are essential to prevent accidents and ensure the well-being of
residents during this period of extreme cold.