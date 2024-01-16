The Division of Fire Safety is issuing a cautionary advisory as people prepare for

an Arctic blast. As residents crank up the heat, particularly through the use of

space heaters and supplementary heating sources, the Division talks about the

importance of exercising caution. Statistics reveal that in most years, space

heaters contribute to approximately one-third of home heating fires and are

associated with 80 percent of heating fire-related fatalities. Vigilance and proper

safety measures are essential to prevent accidents and ensure the well-being of

residents during this period of extreme cold.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!