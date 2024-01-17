Menu

A bill in the Missouri House would authorize higher fines for endangering highway workers

A bill in the Missouri House would authorize higher fines for endangering
highway workers. It would also expand the definition of endangerment to
include striking a vehicle, trailer, or other equipment owned by Mo-DOT, a
contractor, or a subcontractor. Mo-DOT director Patrick McKenna says
working on Missouri’s roadways is very dangerous:

Currently, someone convicted of endangering a highway worker without
injury can be fined no more than a thousand dollars, and no more than 5-
thousand dollars if a highway worker is killed or injured. The bill would
remove those caps and allow for higher fines. A hearing has not yet been
scheduled.

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts