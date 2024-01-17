A bill in the Missouri House would authorize higher fines for endangering highway workers
A bill in the Missouri House would authorize higher fines for endangering
highway workers. It would also expand the definition of endangerment to
include striking a vehicle, trailer, or other equipment owned by Mo-DOT, a
contractor, or a subcontractor. Mo-DOT director Patrick McKenna says
working on Missouri’s roadways is very dangerous:
Currently, someone convicted of endangering a highway worker without
injury can be fined no more than a thousand dollars, and no more than 5-
thousand dollars if a highway worker is killed or injured. The bill would
remove those caps and allow for higher fines. A hearing has not yet been
scheduled.