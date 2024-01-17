A cape man charged with unlawful use of a weapon

Blake Witcher, 19, of Cape Girardeau was sentenced to four years with a suspended

execution of sentence, and five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to

unlawful use of a weapon. The Southeast Missourian reports he was originally

charged with endangering the welfare of a child, but that charge was dropped. On

June 2 nd , Witcher was accused of discharging a shotgun into an apartment on

Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau. The round went through his wall in his apartment

and entered a neighboring apartment, where a child was living.

