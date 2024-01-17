A local man sentenced to 12 years in prison after admitting to being involved in the drug trade.
Christopher A Calicott, 43, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after
admitting to being involved in the drug trade. He plead guilty to three felony
counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute,
possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of firearm in
furtherance of drug trafficking crime. Investigators found drugs, cash and
guns during a search of Calicott’s home in an RV park near Sikeston. The
search came after a multi-agency investigation. Investigators found two
bags containing a total of 60 grams of cocaine, two bags containing a total
of 247 grams of meth, two bags containing 124 grams of marijuana, a 9mm
semiautomatic pistol loaded with 15 rounds, a 12-gauge shotgun loaded
with five shotgun shells, $6,600 in cash and drug paraphernalia.