A local man sentenced to 12 years in prison after admitting to being involved in the drug trade.

Christopher A Calicott, 43, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after

admitting to being involved in the drug trade. He plead guilty to three felony

counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute,

possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of firearm in

furtherance of drug trafficking crime. Investigators found drugs, cash and

guns during a search of Calicott’s home in an RV park near Sikeston. The

search came after a multi-agency investigation. Investigators found two

bags containing a total of 60 grams of cocaine, two bags containing a total

of 247 grams of meth, two bags containing 124 grams of marijuana, a 9mm

semiautomatic pistol loaded with 15 rounds, a 12-gauge shotgun loaded

with five shotgun shells, $6,600 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

