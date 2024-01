The Cape Girardeau Public Library is adding to the communities creativity.

Starting January 30, a community poetry workshop will take place on

Tuesdays at 5:15 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. Jasmine Jones, the

workshop’s leader, says the eight-week class is for budding poets and old

pros alike. The workshop is meant for adults, but high schoolers with a true

passion for writing are also welcome.

