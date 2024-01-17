Warming centers will be open to the public today in Cape Girardeau as

wind chill temperatures are expected to reach below zero. According to

United Way of Southeast Missouri, the Salvation Army plans to be open

through the end of the week. The building, at 701 Good Hope St., will

open at 7:00 p.m., and remain open until 10:00 p.m. before locking its

doors. It will also be open for its normal business hours from 9:00 a.m. to

4:00 p.m.

