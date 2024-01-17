Warming centers will be open to the public today in Cape Girardeau
Warming centers will be open to the public today in Cape Girardeau as
wind chill temperatures are expected to reach below zero. According to
United Way of Southeast Missouri, the Salvation Army plans to be open
through the end of the week. The building, at 701 Good Hope St., will
open at 7:00 p.m., and remain open until 10:00 p.m. before locking its
doors. It will also be open for its normal business hours from 9:00 a.m. to
4:00 p.m.