America’s oldest brewery, Yuengling is seeing a surge in growth
Since its expansion into the Show-Me State, America’s oldest brewery,
Yuengling is seeing a surge in growth. Pat Pikunas General Manager of the Yuengling Company notes that one of the reasons why is last year’s advertising fiasco with Bud Light
In the last four weeks, sales figures for Flight, its ultra-light beer, grew by
over 200-percent. Pikunas also notes that 2023 was the first year the
company expanded to three Midwestern states at one time, including
Kansas and Oklahoma.