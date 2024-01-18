Since its expansion into the Show-Me State, America’s oldest brewery,

Yuengling is seeing a surge in growth. Pat Pikunas General Manager of the Yuengling Company notes that one of the reasons why is last year’s advertising fiasco with Bud Light

In the last four weeks, sales figures for Flight, its ultra-light beer, grew by

over 200-percent. Pikunas also notes that 2023 was the first year the

company expanded to three Midwestern states at one time, including

Kansas and Oklahoma.