Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will celebrate the 24th Annual

Children’s Arts Festival exhibition during the First Friday Art Walk from 4

to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at 16B N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. The

Southeast Missourian reports that this exhibit will feature visual and

literary art pieces from more than 20 regional schools and will be on

display throughout the month of February. The Children’s Art festival has

been going on since 2000.

