Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will celebrate the 24th Annual Children’s Arts Festival
Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will celebrate the 24th Annual
Children’s Arts Festival exhibition during the First Friday Art Walk from 4
to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at 16B N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. The
Southeast Missourian reports that this exhibit will feature visual and
literary art pieces from more than 20 regional schools and will be on
display throughout the month of February. The Children’s Art festival has
been going on since 2000.