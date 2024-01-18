Electric vehicle owners are having some problems
Electric vehicle owners are having some problems on the roads with the
freezing cold temps. Ian Harris, a tech in Cape Girardeau, said there’s one
thing that could be causing the trouble with electric cars becoming stranded
during the bitter cold. Harris said planning ahead can help some problems.
He said don’t drive as far, maybe half of what you normally do. And you
need to be able to charge your vehicle at home, because a quick charge at
an EV station won’t cut it in this cold.