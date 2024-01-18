Electric vehicle owners are having some problems on the roads with the

freezing cold temps. Ian Harris, a tech in Cape Girardeau, said there’s one

thing that could be causing the trouble with electric cars becoming stranded

during the bitter cold. Harris said planning ahead can help some problems.

He said don’t drive as far, maybe half of what you normally do. And you

need to be able to charge your vehicle at home, because a quick charge at

an EV station won’t cut it in this cold.