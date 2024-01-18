Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Foundation was selected as arecipient of a two-thousand dollar grant
Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Foundation was selected as a
recipient of a two-thousand dollar grant from Ameren Cares. Utility
company Ameren announced that it awarded 200-thousand dollars in
grants to 100 public libraries throughout its service territory. The grants
given to the Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Foundation will be
utilized to help improve and grow the library’s community programs and
provide additional resources and services.