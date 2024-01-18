Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Foundation was selected as arecipient of a two-thousand dollar grant

Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Foundation was selected as a

recipient of a two-thousand dollar grant from Ameren Cares. Utility

company Ameren announced that it awarded 200-thousand dollars in

grants to 100 public libraries throughout its service territory. The grants

given to the Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Foundation will be

utilized to help improve and grow the library’s community programs and

provide additional resources and services.

