The American Red Cross has partnered with the NFL to help get donors

during National Blood Donor Month. Executive director for American Red

Cross of Missouri and Arkansas Micheal Sullivan said that donors who give

blood, platelets, or plasma through Wednesday, January 31rst will

automatically be entered to win two tickets to the Super Bowl on February

11th. The Red Cross has been hurting for blood donors and across the

country Blood Centers have been declaring emergency shortages. Those who are eligible to donate are encouraged to schedule an appointment by

phone or online.

