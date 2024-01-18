The American Red Cross has partnered with the NFL
The American Red Cross has partnered with the NFL to help get donors
during National Blood Donor Month. Executive director for American Red
Cross of Missouri and Arkansas Micheal Sullivan said that donors who give
blood, platelets, or plasma through Wednesday, January 31rst will
automatically be entered to win two tickets to the Super Bowl on February
11th. The Red Cross has been hurting for blood donors and across the
country Blood Centers have been declaring emergency shortages. Those who are eligible to donate are encouraged to schedule an appointment by
phone or online.