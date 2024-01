The Salvation Army needs your help to run the overnight warming center in

Cape Girardeau. The shelter opened on Monday and the staff has been

working nearly around the clock to help people stay warm during the

freezing temperatures. If you’re interested in volunteering you can find

more information on the United Way of Southeast Missouri’s Facebook

page.

