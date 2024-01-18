Two children are saying that a woman choked, scratched and bit them.
according to a probable-cause statement signed by a Cape Girardeau police
officer. Nichole Sutterer of Cape Girardeau faces two charges of abuse or
neglect of a child after a friend of Sutterer’s brought the children into the
police station after noticing scrapes, bruises and bite marks, according to
an article in the Southeast Missourian. One of the children even told police
that Sutterer grabbed her neck with both of her hands and picked her up
from the ground by her neck. When Sutterer was asked about the alleged
abuse, she said she didn’t abuse them but did get upset and grabbed one of
the kids by her wrist, pulling her up.