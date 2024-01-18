Two children are saying that a woman choked, scratched and bit them,

according to a probable-cause statement signed by a Cape Girardeau police

officer. Nichole Sutterer of Cape Girardeau faces two charges of abuse or

neglect of a child after a friend of Sutterer’s brought the children into the

police station after noticing scrapes, bruises and bite marks, according to

an article in the Southeast Missourian. One of the children even told police

that Sutterer grabbed her neck with both of her hands and picked her up

from the ground by her neck. When Sutterer was asked about the alleged

abuse, she said she didn’t abuse them but did get upset and grabbed one of

the kids by her wrist, pulling her up.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!