Community Foundation of the Ozarks has partnered with the Children’s Trust Fund to grant $670,000 to 12 agencies

Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) has partnered with the Children’s

Trust Fund (CTF) to grant $670,000 to 12 agencies in Missouri addressing child

abuse, including three Southeast Missouri not-for-profit organizations. The

Southeast Missourian reports that Safe House of Southeast Missouri and

Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) in Cape

Girardeau, and the Regional Family Crisis Center in Perry County got a total of

$106,007 as part of the Facility Improvement and Infrastructure Grant Program.

The funds will be used to support improvements to facilities, security and

transportation for each organization.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!