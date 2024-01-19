Community Foundation of the Ozarks has partnered with the Children’s Trust Fund to grant $670,000 to 12 agencies
Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) has partnered with the Children’s
Trust Fund (CTF) to grant $670,000 to 12 agencies in Missouri addressing child
abuse, including three Southeast Missouri not-for-profit organizations. The
Southeast Missourian reports that Safe House of Southeast Missouri and
Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) in Cape
Girardeau, and the Regional Family Crisis Center in Perry County got a total of
$106,007 as part of the Facility Improvement and Infrastructure Grant Program.
The funds will be used to support improvements to facilities, security and
transportation for each organization.