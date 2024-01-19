SB I-55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties reduced for Sign Installation

Southbound Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties will have reduced shoulders while contractor crews install new signage on the right of way. Weather permitting, work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily:

Monday, Jan. 22 through Thursday Jan. 25 from mile marker 157 to mile marker 100.2, in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, and Cape Girardeau County

Monday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Feb. 1 from mile marker 102.8 to mile marker 94.2, in Cape Girardeau County, and;

Monday, Feb. 5 through Thursday, Feb. 8 from mile marker 96 to mile marker 67.6 in Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties.

Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.