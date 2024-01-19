The Mercy Health Foundation Southeast’s seventh annual Journey Gala happens tomorrow night
happens tomorrow night, at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape
Girardeau. The gala will benefit the Mercy Cancer Care Fund and has raised
more than $1.25 million since it started in 2017. Mercy Health Foundation
Southeast was previously known as the Southeast HEALTH Foundation.
The Southeast Missourian reports that Funds raised by the gala help cover
transportation services, medicinal care, nutritional supplements and other
necessities for Southeast Missouri cancer patients.