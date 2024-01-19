The Mercy Health Foundation Southeast’s seventh annual Journey Gala

happens tomorrow night, at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape

Girardeau. The gala will benefit the Mercy Cancer Care Fund and has raised

more than $1.25 million since it started in 2017. Mercy Health Foundation

Southeast was previously known as the Southeast HEALTH Foundation.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Funds raised by the gala help cover

transportation services, medicinal care, nutritional supplements and other

necessities for Southeast Missouri cancer patients.

