Twenty six people are approved to offices, boards, and commissions

Twenty-six people have been approved by a Missouri Senate committee to

offices, boards, and commissions – but are still awaiting final approval by

the full Senate. They include several former officeholders, ranging from

former lawmakers to one former big city mayor, Francis Slay of St. Louis.

Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo of Independence says it’s good to

have people sit on boards and commissions who’ve also sat in the “oven of

government

But their final approval may take a while. The far right-leaning Freedom

Caucus has pledged to block all of Governor Parson’s appointees until the

Missouri Senate passes legislation making it harder to amend the State

Constitution.