Twenty six people are approved to offices, boards, and commissions

Twenty-six people have been approved by a Missouri Senate committee to
offices, boards, and commissions – but are still awaiting final approval by
the full Senate. They include several former officeholders, ranging from
former lawmakers to one former big city mayor, Francis Slay of St. Louis.
Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo of Independence says it’s good to
have people sit on boards and commissions who’ve also sat in the “oven of
government

But their final approval may take a while. The far right-leaning Freedom
Caucus has pledged to block all of Governor Parson’s appointees until the
Missouri Senate passes legislation making it harder to amend the State
Constitution.

