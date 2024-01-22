A Scott City volunteer firefighter saved the lives of two people
A Scott City volunteer firefighter saved the lives of two people during a
fire in St. Charles, Missouri yesterday morning. Captain/Paramedic Kevin
Drury also works full-time for the City of St. Charles Fire Dept. The St.
Charles Fire Dept. said that at around 6:36 a.m. on January 21, crews were
called to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Santa Barbara Drive in St.
Charles, Mo. with victims trapped inside. A St. Charles Police officer and
Drury, who was off duty at the time, were the first to arrive at the scene.
Drury realized conditions were deteriorating rapidly so he went back into
the home multiple times, dragging both victims to the front door. With help
from the first police officer, Drury was able to get them out of the home.
Both victims were taken to Mercy Hospital by St. Charles County
Ambulance District.