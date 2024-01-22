A Scott City volunteer firefighter saved the lives of two people during a

fire in St. Charles, Missouri yesterday morning. Captain/Paramedic Kevin

Drury also works full-time for the City of St. Charles Fire Dept. The St.

Charles Fire Dept. said that at around 6:36 a.m. on January 21, crews were

called to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Santa Barbara Drive in St.

Charles, Mo. with victims trapped inside. A St. Charles Police officer and

Drury, who was off duty at the time, were the first to arrive at the scene.

Drury realized conditions were deteriorating rapidly so he went back into

the home multiple times, dragging both victims to the front door. With help

from the first police officer, Drury was able to get them out of the home.

Both victims were taken to Mercy Hospital by St. Charles County

Ambulance District.

