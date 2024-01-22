Celebrating First responders!

KZIM KSIM EBO MD and JSE Surplus salute our first responders – our police, sheriff, sheriff deputies, firefighters and EMTs. If you are a first responder, join EBO MD and KZIM KSIM on Thursday, February 8th at the AC Brase Arena Building from 5p to 7p for a special night of food, beverages from Kohlfeld Distributing, prizes and a keynote message from State Representative Barry Hovis, plus other fun booths from KZIM KSIM Reed’s Metals, Bug Zero, The Safehouse for Women, Armstrong Outdoors, Comfort Keepers, Sedona Bistro, Rental Land, Texas Roadhouse, Simply Swirled, Smoke Shack BBQ and Firehouse Subs. We can’t wait to thank you for all you do as a first responder at the EBO MD First Responders Appreciation Night presented by JSE Surplus and KZIM KSIM! Event details at kzimksim.com

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!