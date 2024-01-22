Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corp kicked off the new year with its first luncheon
off the new year with its first luncheon this past Thursday. The Southeast
Missourian reports that executive vp Kathy Medley talked about several big
events for this year including the Hot Air Balloon Festival, Tourist Award,
Total Eclipse of the Park and Veterans Project. The balloon fest is set for
June 21 st and 22 nd and the Veteran’s Park Project began last year. Medley
said they will be looking to maybe build a conference center and that
Boulder Construction was awarded the construction bid for the new
Sikeston Rodeo Museum.