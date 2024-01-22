Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corp. kicked

off the new year with its first luncheon this past Thursday. The Southeast

Missourian reports that executive vp Kathy Medley talked about several big

events for this year including the Hot Air Balloon Festival, Tourist Award,

Total Eclipse of the Park and Veterans Project. The balloon fest is set for

June 21 st and 22 nd and the Veteran’s Park Project began last year. Medley

said they will be looking to maybe build a conference center and that

Boulder Construction was awarded the construction bid for the new

Sikeston Rodeo Museum.