The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office has announced that four suspects are

now facing felony charges in connection with a series of thefts that

occurred in December 2023. The initial report of burglary and theft dates

back to Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at a storage unit located on State

Highway K in Sedgewickville. As part of the investigation, the

suspect vehicle was identified as a silver Scion passenger vehicle lacking

hubcaps. Several other investigations helped officers to arrest suspects on

the issue of stolen property.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!