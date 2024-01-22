The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office has announced that four suspects are now facing felony charges in connection with a series of thefts
now facing felony charges in connection with a series of thefts that
occurred in December 2023. The initial report of burglary and theft dates
back to Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at a storage unit located on State
Highway K in Sedgewickville. As part of the investigation, the
suspect vehicle was identified as a silver Scion passenger vehicle lacking
hubcaps. Several other investigations helped officers to arrest suspects on
the issue of stolen property.