Trout season is right around the corner. Anglers can harvest trout from parks in Jackson, Perryville and Sikeston starting Feb. 1. You can fish before that date using only flies, artificial lures and unscented plastic baits but you must only catch and release. After Feb 1, you can harvest up to 4 trout using any bait you’d like. All anglers ages 16 to 64 must have a valid Missouri fishing permit and a trout permit to harvest trout. The City of Jackson and the MDC have stocked Rotary Lake with about 1,900 trout this year. They also Perryville’s Legion Lake and the Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond with trout.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!