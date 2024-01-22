Two men and one juvenile are facing charges following an investigation in Stoddard County
County, which led to the discovery of Methamphetamine and firearms.
On January 17, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the Missouri State
Highway Patrol during a traffic stop that originated on U.S. Highway 60 near Essex.
Following the investigation, approximately 11 pounds of Methamphetamine and three
firearms were uncovered.