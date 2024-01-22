Two men and one juvenile are facing charges following an investigation in Stoddard

County, which led to the discovery of Methamphetamine and firearms.

On January 17, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the Missouri State

Highway Patrol during a traffic stop that originated on U.S. Highway 60 near Essex.

Following the investigation, approximately 11 pounds of Methamphetamine and three

firearms were uncovered.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!