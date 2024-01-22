winter weather advisory
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 22 at 1:37AM CST until January 22 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Paducah KY
|* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE…Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. * WHEN…Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A prolonged period of sub-freezing temperatures preceding this event may allow ice to form on some surfaces even when temperatures rise just above freezing later in the day. There is also the potential that temperatures fail to rise above freezing until sometime later in the evening.