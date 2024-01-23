A local non-profit organization has provided shelter and warmth, keeping

dozens of people off the streets in Cape Girardeau.

Street Level is dedicated to addressing the needs of the homeless

population. Currently, their focus involves securing rooms for nearly five

dozen individuals at the Townhouse Inn. Street Level’s goal is to get a

bigger space down the line to help more people. Until that happens, the

group will keep working to find those in need of a warm place to sleep, one

night at a time.

