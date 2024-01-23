A local non-profit organization has provided shelter and warmth, keeping dozens of people off the streets in Cape Girardeau
Street Level is dedicated to addressing the needs of the homeless
population. Currently, their focus involves securing rooms for nearly five
dozen individuals at the Townhouse Inn. Street Level’s goal is to get a
bigger space down the line to help more people. Until that happens, the
group will keep working to find those in need of a warm place to sleep, one
night at a time.