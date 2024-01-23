A man from Arnold is in custody after a Dexter Police Department pursuit.

At around 4:27 p.m. last Thursday, Patrolman Dylan Williams attempted to

initiate a vehicle stop on a black GMC Envoy for a traffic violation. Upon

getting behind the vehicle, Patrolman Williams suspected the driver of

operating under the influence, given the erratic driving behavior. The driver

evaded the stop, heading southbound and accelerating through the

electronic signaling device at State Highway 25 and Stoddard Street.

