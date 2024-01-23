A man from Arnold is in custody after a Dexter Police Department pursuit
At around 4:27 p.m. last Thursday, Patrolman Dylan Williams attempted to
initiate a vehicle stop on a black GMC Envoy for a traffic violation. Upon
getting behind the vehicle, Patrolman Williams suspected the driver of
operating under the influence, given the erratic driving behavior. The driver
evaded the stop, heading southbound and accelerating through the
electronic signaling device at State Highway 25 and Stoddard Street.