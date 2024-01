A Marble Hill man is facing sex charges in Cape Girardeau County. Following an

investigation by Jackson Police into allegations of potential child molestation, 34-

year-old Devon Campbell was arrested. He faces charges of statutory rape first

degree. The bond for Campbell has been set at $75,000, with a requirement for

cash only.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!