Dense Fog Advisory issued January 23 at 8:16AM CST until January 23 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Paducah KY

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and

southeast Missouri.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The Dense Fog Advisory covers much of

southeast Missouri, far southwest Illinois, and far western

Kentucky.