Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be delivering the 2024 State of the

State Address tomorrow. The speech will start at 3:00 p.m. and anyone

who wants to watch it can tune in to a live-stream on Governor Parson’s

Facebook page as well as the State of Missouri’s Facebook page and

website.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!