The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office has announced that four suspects are now

facing felony charges in connection with a series of thefts that occurred in

December 2023. The initial report of burglary and theft dates back to Wednesday,

December 6, 2023, at a storage unit located on State Highway K in Sedgewickville,

Missouri. As part of the investigation, the suspect vehicle was identified as a silver

Scion passenger vehicle lacking hubcaps. Several other investigations helped

officers to arrest suspects on the issue of stolen property.

