The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office has announced that four suspects are now facing felony charges
December 2023. The initial report of burglary and theft dates back to Wednesday,
December 6, 2023, at a storage unit located on State Highway K in Sedgewickville,
Missouri. As part of the investigation, the suspect vehicle was identified as a silver
Scion passenger vehicle lacking hubcaps. Several other investigations helped
officers to arrest suspects on the issue of stolen property.