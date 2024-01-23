Menu

The Missouri House Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education wants to expand school staff to carry concealed firearms

The Missouri House Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education is
advancing legislation that seeks to expand the authorization for more
school staff to carry concealed firearms. The committee endorsed the
legislation with a 14-3 vote. Over the past decade, certified and approved
teachers and administrators have been permitted to carry guns while on
duty. If the bill is approved, it would broaden the eligibility criteria.

