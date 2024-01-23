The Missouri House Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education wants to expand school staff to carry concealed firearms

The Missouri House Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education is

advancing legislation that seeks to expand the authorization for more

school staff to carry concealed firearms. The committee endorsed the

legislation with a 14-3 vote. Over the past decade, certified and approved

teachers and administrators have been permitted to carry guns while on

duty. If the bill is approved, it would broaden the eligibility criteria.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!