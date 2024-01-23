Two men and one juvenile are facing charges following an investigation in

Stoddard County, which led to the discovery of Methamphetamine and

firearms. On January 17, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the Missouri State Highway Patrol during a traffic stop that originated on U.S. Highway 60 near Essex. The Highway Patrol initiated the stop, and upon the vehicle not yielding, they requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office. Following the investigation, approximately 11 pounds of Methamphetamine and three firearms were uncovered.

