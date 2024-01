Cape Girardeau City Council met on Monday to approve the design and

bidding for reconstructing Cape Girardeau Regional Airport’s D, E and F

taxiways. According to the Southeast Missourian, the agreement was made

with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly Inc. for the projects totaling $464,611.94.

