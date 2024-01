Missouri consumers had more than $27.5 million returned from their

insurance companies in 2023 due to the Missouri Department of

Commerce and Insurance (DCI).

The amount returned to Missouri consumers was a result of

DCI’s Insurance Consumer Affairs Division’s mediation work on

complaints and DCI’s Insurance Market Regulation Division’s efforts to

ensure insurer’s compliance with state insurance laws.

The Insurance Consumer Affairs Division handled over 6,700 inquiries and

complaints in 2023, which resulted in more than $21 million being returned

to consumers. This amount surpasses the division’s previous recovery

record established in 2011 by over $2 million.

