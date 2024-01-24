Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden has had enough. He has stripped the committee assignments and chairmanships of some Missouri Freedom Caucus members – Senators Denny Hoskins, Andrew Koenig, Rick Brattin, and Bill Eigel. They have been blamed for blocking Senate chamber business since session began. Rowden says the beginning of the 2024 Legislative Session has been nothing short of an embarrassment.
Being stripped of committee assignments prevents the lawmakers from advancing
or blocking key legislation at the committee level. Those same far-right-leaning
lawmakers also have had their Capitol parking spots taken away.