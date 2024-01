Southeast Missouri State University’s “Transforming Lives” Capital

campaign has reached 70-percent of its 60-million dollar goal. The

campaigns objective is to move the university in a modern direction.

Projects include constructing a new cyber command center for SEMO’s

cybersecurity program and a new health sciences facility.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!