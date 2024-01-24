The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a first alarm fire yesterday at1226 Raney Street
1226 Raney Street. Cape Fire crews arrived on scene and found heavy fire coming
from the front of the residence. They got control of the fire within about twenty
minutes. Thankfully no one was home at the time of the fire. Cape Girardeau Fire
Department received mutual aid from the following area departments Cape
County Private Ambulance, Jackson Fire Rescue, Scott City Fire Department,
Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, Gordonville Fire Protection District, and
East County Fire Protection District