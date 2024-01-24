The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a first alarm fire yesterday at1226 Raney Street

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a first alarm fire yesterday at

1226 Raney Street. Cape Fire crews arrived on scene and found heavy fire coming

from the front of the residence. They got control of the fire within about twenty

minutes. Thankfully no one was home at the time of the fire. Cape Girardeau Fire

Department received mutual aid from the following area departments Cape

County Private Ambulance, Jackson Fire Rescue, Scott City Fire Department,

Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, Gordonville Fire Protection District, and

East County Fire Protection District

