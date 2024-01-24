The International Festival 2024 is coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale Feb. 5-9
The International Festival 2024 is coming to Southern Illinois University
Carbondale Feb. 5-9, and a variety of special programs and activities will bring
together the campus and community in “Promoting Diversity Through Unity.”
The festival goes on all week and brings in large crowds from campus and the
surrounding community, and all events are open to the public. The International
Parade of Flags kicks off the festival at 10 a.m. Feb. 5. And the eagerly awaited
International Food Festival, begins at 11 a.m. Feb. 7 in the Student Center
Ballrooms featuring food made by students representing countries Bangladesh, Sri
Lanka, Nepal, Persia/Iran, India, Latin America and Africa.