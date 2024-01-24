The International Festival 2024 is coming to Southern Illinois University

Carbondale Feb. 5-9, and a variety of special programs and activities will bring

together the campus and community in “Promoting Diversity Through Unity.”

The festival goes on all week and brings in large crowds from campus and the

surrounding community, and all events are open to the public. The International

Parade of Flags kicks off the festival at 10 a.m. Feb. 5. And the eagerly awaited

International Food Festival, begins at 11 a.m. Feb. 7 in the Student Center

Ballrooms featuring food made by students representing countries Bangladesh, Sri

Lanka, Nepal, Persia/Iran, India, Latin America and Africa.