The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization [[SEMPO]] is hosting

two open houses this week to receive public input and create a safety

action plan. SEMPO executive director Alexander McElroy says that the

main goal of the safety action plan would be to reduce injuries and

fatalities on roadways within their area. The open houses will be tomorrow

(Wednesday) in the Jackson Civic Center in Jackson, and Thursday at the

Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau and will last from 4:00 p.m. to

6:00 p.m..

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!