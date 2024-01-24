The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization SEMPO is hosting two open houses this week
The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization [[SEMPO]] is hosting
two open houses this week to receive public input and create a safety
action plan. SEMPO executive director Alexander McElroy says that the
main goal of the safety action plan would be to reduce injuries and
fatalities on roadways within their area. The open houses will be tomorrow
(Wednesday) in the Jackson Civic Center in Jackson, and Thursday at the
Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau and will last from 4:00 p.m. to
6:00 p.m..