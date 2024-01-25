A Cape Girardeau man was charged for trafficking drugs and possessingdrug paraphernalia
A Cape Girardeau man was charged for trafficking drugs and possessing
drug paraphernalia. Elbridge N. Robinson III was charged while Cape
Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant.
Robinson tried to flee but deputies caught up with him. When Robinson got
out of the car, a digital scale fell out of Robinson’s pocket and onto the
ground. Police also found a clear plastic bag containing about 54 grams of
methamphetamine on the floorboard of the vehicle, another digital scale
and a glass pipe with residue. The Southeast Missourian is reporting that
Judge Frank Miller issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond.