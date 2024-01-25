A proposal that would stiffen penalties for “celebratory gunfire” is returningto the Missouri Legislature. It’s part of a wide-ranging crime package thatpassed out of a Senate committee. Kansas City Democratic Senator GregRazer’s provision would make it a class A misdemeanor for the first offense, a class E misdemeanor for the second offense, and a class D felony for any subsequent offenses
The bill, known as Blair’s Law, passed the Legislature last year, but was
part of a larger crime package that was vetoed by Governor Mike Parson.