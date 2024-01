Cape Girardeau County Sheriff deputies caught two Cape Girardeau men accused of

murder, who were 0n the run for 3 days. The Southeast Missourian reports that Ray

Legg III, and Jimmy Hudson, were wanted on gun, murder and drug charges. The

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force was able to apprehend

them, with the help of other local agencies.

