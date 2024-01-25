Efforts by the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance have returned more the 27-point-five-million dollars to Missouri consumers
Efforts by the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance have
returned more the 27-point-five-million dollars to Missouri consumers from
their insurance companies in 2023. Department Director Chlora Lindley-
Meyers commented saying that “The department prioritizes consumer
protection and works to ensure Missourians are treated fairly by insurance
companies.” Divisions of the department processed nearly 27-thousand
consumer calls and emails, recovering in some cases hundreds of
thousands of dollars from insurance companies for the consumer.