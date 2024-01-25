Efforts by the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance have

returned more the 27-point-five-million dollars to Missouri consumers from

their insurance companies in 2023. Department Director Chlora Lindley-

Meyers commented saying that “The department prioritizes consumer

protection and works to ensure Missourians are treated fairly by insurance

companies.” Divisions of the department processed nearly 27-thousand

consumer calls and emails, recovering in some cases hundreds of

thousands of dollars from insurance companies for the consumer.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!